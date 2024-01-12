Delhi Enveloped in Dense Fog; Zero Visibility Hampers Airport Area

Dense fog blankets Delhi, affecting IGI airport visibility. CAT III operations in progress for low visibility conditions. Flight operations normal, but passengers urged to check with airlines for updates. Delhi's Safdarjung Airport reports low visibility. India Meteorological Department issues advisory. Stay informed with real-time weather updates.

New Delhi: In the early hours of Friday morning, thick fog descended upon parts of the national capital and its outskirts, with temperatures plummeting to 5.4 degrees Celsius. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport area grappled with a complete loss of visibility due to the dense fog cover.



Despite the challenging conditions, flight operations at the airport remained largely unaffected. Authorities at the Delhi airport, however, issued an advisory, urging passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.



"Low Visibility Procedures are currently underway at Delhi Airport. Presently, all flight operations are running as scheduled. Passengers are advised to communicate with their respective airlines for the most up-to-date flight information," announced the airport authorities.



The implementation of CAT III, an advanced instrument landing system (ILS) enabling aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions, became crucial for takeoffs and landings amidst the dense fog. While flights continued to operate at Delhi Airport, those not equipped with CAT III technology might experience disruptions. Passengers were urged to stay informed by contacting their airlines.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported zero visibility at Palam airport at 7:30 am. Additionally, Delhi's Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) recorded a mere 200m visibility in dense fog conditions at the same time. Authorities expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and emphasized the importance of staying informed about the rapidly changing flight conditions.

—Input from Agencies