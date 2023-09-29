Delhi Development Authority seals Roshanara Club

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday sealed the Roshanara Club building in Shakti Nagar, Delhi and announced its possession.

The club was established in 1922 and had a lease duration of 90 years. The lease expired in 2018, but the club was granted an extension of six months to one year.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of Roshanara Club Rajan Manchanda claimed that the High Court had put a stay order until October 6, but suddenly DDA officials in large numbers came early this morning and sealed the club building.

He also said that they have been communicating with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to extend the lease, but the ministry had asked them to wait until a new policy was made.

Rajan told ANI, "Roshanara Club was established in 1922 and we had a lease duration of 90 years. We had two leases one from 1922 and another from 1928, in every 30 years they used to get renewed. Our first lease came to an end in 2012 for which we had proper communication with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to extend its time duration. We got an extension for 6 months-1 year. Another release came to an end in 2018."

"The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sent us a letter mentioning that the government will make a policy so we will be treated accordingly. Six months ago, we got a notice from DDA to vacate it for which we reached out to the High Court and we got protection from it saying that the lower court will take a decision on it. Our application in the lower court was dismissed. I believe that we have got a stay from the High Court till October 6. Suddenly around 5:30 a.m., DDA officials came here to take possession and seal the club," said Rajan Manchanda.

Meanwhile, workers of the Roshanara Club on Friday staged protests and chanted slogans against DDA in front of the Roshanara Club building in Delhi.

—ANI