Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia detained for excise policy

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was taken into custody by the CBI on Sunday night in connection with allegations of corruption in the creation and implementation of the 2021–22 liquor policy, which has since been scrapped, according to officials. Sisodia had been questioned for nearly eight hours, during which time his answers were deemed unsatisfactory.

For the second round of interrogation, Sisodia appeared at the CBI headquarters about 11:12 am, according to reports.

The minister was interrogated by CBI Anti-Corruption Branch agents about a number of topics, including the Excise policy, his claimed connections to Dinesh Arora and other defendants in the FIR, and specifics of message exchanges from numerous phones, according to the agents.

Sisodia's responses to the questions posed by the CBI investigators did not satisfy them, and they claimed that he was refusing to cooperate with their inquiry and avoiding clarifications on important issues, which led to his detention.

Sisodia had voiced concern that he would be detained prior to departing for the CBI headquarters. —Input from Agencies