Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of multiple projects, including Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, worth around Rs. 18,000 crore on December 04, 2021 from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.A significant focus of the visit will be on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer and increase tourism in the region. This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung. The total number of on-going works for development of National Highways in Uttarakhand is 83 which are targeted to be completed between 2021 and 2023 .Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) will be built at a cost of around Rs. 8,300 crore.The project will be executed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.Implementation MechanismFor implementation, the entire length from Akshardham (starting point) to Dehradun will be divided into 4 sections:" Section 1 is being developed to 6 lanes with 6L service road being in built up reach, with complete access control and is divided into 2 packages. Package 1 falls in Delhi portion in length of 14.75 km and out of this 6.4 km is elevated. Package 2 falls in Uttar Pradesh in length of 16.85 km and out this 11.2 km is elevated. This section would start from Akshardham Temple near Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) and pass through Geeta colony, Khajurikhas, Mandola, etc. This highway aims to decongest the North East Delhi and also enhance the development potential of Tronica city, Mandola Vihar Yojana of Government of Uttar Pradesh." Section 2 is planned 6 lane fully access controlled and the entire length is Greenfield, passing through districts of Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is complete. Land acquisition process in going on and Forest/Environment clearance proposal have been applied." Section 3 starts from Saharanpur bypass and ends at Ganeshpur. The entire length has recently completed to 4 lanes by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Necessary underpasses and service road are being planned to make it fully access controlled to achieve minimum 100 km/hr speed." Section 4 is planned 6 lane with complete access controlled. This section primarily passes through Reserve Forest in the State of Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand. Out of 20 km, 5 km is brownfield expansion and 15 km is realignment comprising of elevated wild life corridor (12 km) and approaches to tunnel (structure 340 m). Rights-Of-Way (ROW) is restricted to 25 metres in general due to Wildlife concerns. Forest and Wildlife clearances have been obtained.Salient Features" The corridor will reduce the distance between the two cities from 235 kilometres to 210 kilometres." The project will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours." The entire corridor is designed for driving with a minimum 100 Km/ph speed." Wayside amenities, every 25-30 km, have been provisioned for enhancing the road user experience." Closed toll mechanism would be adopted to enable pay toll only to the extent of highway used." It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut." The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meter and over 400 water recharge points." The Greenfield alignment project from Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 2000 crore.Environment Friendly Features" It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement." A 340 meter long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce impact on wildlife." Multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions.Major Benefits of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor" The development of this corridor is expected to boost the overall economy of the region." This project will provide seamless connectivity and reduce logistics costs." It will facilitate larger connectedness between economically important production and consumption centers." It will generate ample employment opportunities, both direct and indirect." The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-round development of the states.Other Projects to be inaugurated by PM:" Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven projects, including those which focus on making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. Amongst these projects are the landslide mitigation project at Lambagad (which is en-route the Badrinath Dham) and chronic landslide treatment at Sakanidhar, Srinagar and Devprayag on NH-58. The Lambagad landslide mitigation project in the chronic landslide zone includes construction of reinforced earthwall and rockfall barriers. The location of the project further adds on to its strategic significance." The road widening project from Devprayag to Srikot and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on NH-58 under Chardham road connectivity project." The 120 MW Vyasi Hydroelectric Project, built over River Yamuna at a cost of over Rs 1700 crore, will also be inaugurated, along with a Himalayan Culture Center at Dehradun. The Himalayan Culture Centre will house a state level museum, 800 seat art auditorium, library, conference hall, etc. which will help people follow cultural activities as well as appreciate cultural heritage of the State." Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State of Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory (Centre for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. The research done here will prove useful for production of a variety of products including perfumes, soaps, sanitizers, air fresheners, incense sticks etc., and will lead to establishment of related industries in the region as well. It will also focus on development of high yielding advanced varieties of aromatic plants.Uttrakhand -At a glanceUttarakhand was formed on the 9th November, 2000 as the 27th State of India, when it was carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh. Located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountain ranges, it is largely a hilly State, having international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east. It is blessed with a rare bio-diversity, inter-alia, 175 rare species of aromatic & medicinal plants are found in the State. It has almost all major climatic zones, making it amenable to a variety of commercial opportunities in horticulture, floriculture and agriculture.It has a vast tourism potential in adventure, leisure, and eco-tourism. Within a short span of its existence, Uttarakhand has emerged as a significant destination for investments in manufacturing industry, tourism and infrastructure. Emphasis is on stimulating all three sectors of its economy (agriculture, industry and services), to their fullest potential in tandem with the geographic profile of the state.