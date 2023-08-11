Delhi Crime: Siblings stabbed to death, accused held

New Delhi: Two brothers were killed by a 25-year-old guy who stabbed them near a hotel in Southwest Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, Umaang has been arrested and the victims, both natives of Mahipalpur, have been named as Rajesh Yadav (42) and Ranjan Yadav (26). Rajesh was married to Umang's sister.

Providing details, the police said the incident took place on Thursday. At approximately 11 p.m., the Vasant Kunj police received a call reporting a stabbing incident.

On reaching the spot near Avalon Hotel in Mahipalpur, the police found two unconscious men with stab wounds on their bodies.

"The suspect was also present at the scene. The injured were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where they were both declared brought dead," the officer said.

Ranjan worked as a peon at a clinic in Malviya Nagar, and Rajesh worked at a bank in Gurugram.

"Umang, who worked as a waiter at Avalon Hotel, has been taken into custody," the officer said.

Based on preliminary findings, it has been revealed that Rajesh and Ranjan had gone to visit Umang at his workplace. Rajesh wasn't on good terms with his wife.

"When the two brothers reached the accused's workplace, a confrontation broke out leading to the accused stabbing them," the officer added.—Inputs from Agencies