Delhi Covid-19 tally mounts to 576; 2 new deaths reported

New Delhi: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 576 on Tuesday with 51 new cases getting reported in the last 24 hours.

The national capital also reported two new deaths in the last 24 hours, with a total of nine people succumbing to the deadly virus since the outbreak of the disease.

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 576 cases, 333 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, with four new cases in the last 24 hours getting reported from there.

"While 203 positive cases are with foreign travel history and their contacts, 333 are from the Markaz," the Health Department said.

The positive cases in Delhi have increased dramatically since people were evacuated last week from the Markaz building in Nizamuddin area where over 2,300 people from different parts of the world and country had assembled for a Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation.

Among the total number of patients, 20 have been discharged and cured while one has migrated tpo another country.

"In total, 546 patients are in the hospitals. While 35 are in the ICU, eight are on ventilators and 27 are on oxygen," the health report said.

So far, 9,041 tests have been conducted in the city while 1,157 reports are pending.

"While 576 reports tested positive, 7,308 reports returned negative," the report said.

About 18,500 people have been home quarantined across the city and 31,20 are quarantined at the government facilities.

