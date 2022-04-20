Delhi court to pronounce order in Chhota Rajan fake passport case

New Delhi: A Delhi court will on Wednesday pronounce its order in a fake passport case allegedly involving noted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others.





A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court also framed charges and put on a trail the three retired public service personnel, who aided the gangster.





The charges against Rajan were framed for allegedly procuring a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of these three government officials.





The four accused have been charged with alleged offences under sections 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security or will), 419(cheating by impersonation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 12 (offences and penalties) of the Passport Act.





Gangster Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail here and the other three accused are out on bail.

--ANI