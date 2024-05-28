Delhi court summons Atishi in defamation case over 'poaching' remark against BJP

Atishi has criticized BJP for forming governments in several states without majority and questioned the closure of cases against BJP-joining leaders.

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday summoned AAP Minister Atishi to appear before it on June 29 in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor over levelling baseless allegations of 'poaching' AAP legislators.

Earlier in April, the BJP issued a defamation notice to Atishi after she made allegations that she was pressured to join the party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.

Launching an attack against the BJP Atishi said, "I want to ask the BJP how they formed governments in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh without attaining majority seats. How MPs from their parties come to join the BJP."

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/sc-refuses-urgent-hearing-of-arvind-kejriwal's-plea-seeking-extension-of-interim-bail

Lashing out further, she said, "I also want to know how, after the NCP gets divided into two factions and the leaders who join the BJP get rid of all CBI and ED cases. The BJP must answer that when Praful Patel joined the BJP, all the cases related to the Air India scam got closed."

She added that Operation Lotus is no secret. AAP does not need to answer on this but the BJP needs to answer how they are forming governments without managing to win by the majority in states.

Speaking on the same, BJP leader & candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Bansuri Swaraj, lashed back at Atishi, saying, "AAP cannot make defamatory statements against the BJP repeatedly and not be accountable. Atishi ji will now have to appear before court to present her side."

She said that AAP has an old habit of shooting and scooting. They keep levelling false allegations and think that there will be no consequences. ACMM Rouse Avenue summoned Atishi Ji on June 29 in the defamation case. She will now have to clarify on her January 27, 2024, tweet and allegations levelled at the BJP during a press conference on April 2, in which she said that she got an offer to join the BJP.

—ANI