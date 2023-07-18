Delhi court grants interim bail to former WFI chief in sexual harassment case

New Delhi: Brij Bhushan Singh, a member of parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former Wrestling Chief of India, was granted interim bail on Tuesday by a court on Rouse Avenue in Delhi in connection with sexual harassment charges made by some of India's leading female wrestlers.

Former Assistant Secretary of Singh Vinod Tomar was also granted interim release by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal.

Advocate Rajeev Mohan, who is representing the accused, told the court that he is filing bail bonds because the charge sheet filed before the arrest.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police said that “We (Delhi Police) have not arrested him. We leave it to my lord. Condition must be there... I oppose it with condition that he shouldn't influence witness.”

ACMM Jaspal has scheduled Thursday as the day to hear arguments on the regular bail plea.

The court had on July 7 summoned Singh and Tomar in the case.

Six female wrestlers have accused Singh of engaging in sexual harassment and intimidation; the court has taken notice of the charge sheet filed in the case.

Charges under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were filed against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the Delhi Police before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Courts.

Tomar is accused of breaking the law under the IPC Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The indictment reportedly includes the testimony of almost 200 individuals.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.—Inputs from Agencies