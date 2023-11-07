Delhi court grants divorce to rapper Honey Singh and his wife

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted divorce to singer and rapper Honey Singh and his wife.



The divorce case involved allegations of domestic violence made by Singh's wife, who claimed to have experienced mental, physical, emotional, sexual, and economic violence by Singh and his family, living in fear as a result.



However, these allegations were later withdrawn after the parties reached a settlement.



As part of this settlement, in September of the previous year, Singh handed over a demand draft of Rs 1 crore to his wife.



Before pronouncing the divorce decree, Family Court Principal Judge Paramjit Singh asked whether there was any desire to attempt reconciliation, to which the singer replied that there was no possibility of living or residing together.

—IANS