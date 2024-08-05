Delhi coaching centre tragedy: Students to organise 'Nukkad Natak' to protest on demands for compensation

The students have organized a 'Nukkad Natak' (Street Acts) to draw attention to their cause and demand government action.

New Delhi: The protests outside the coaching institutes of Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi marked the ninth day on Monday as students demanded compensation from the government and Rau's IAS study circle for the tragic death of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding in the coaching institute's basement.

Speaking to ANI, Akansha one of the students said that this was the tenth day of the protest and the students would be starting a new form of protest on Monday from 6 p.m. in the form of 'Nukkad Natak' (Street Acts).

"This is our tenth day of the peaceful protest. We will be starting a new protest on Monday at 6 p.m. in the form of Nukkad Natak (street acts) and through our act we will show the justice we demand," Akansha said.

Himanshu, another protestor said that the government needs to come in front of the students on the road and tell them about the action they have taken.

"The draft of our demands is ready. The government needs to tell what they have done on the road in front of all the UPSC aspirants. The investigation by the Delhi Police has been very loose and the implementation of the demands by the students has been very slow. There should be action taken against the main concerned authorities and financial compensation needs to be given to the students," he said.

Further, he added that the students need assurance that the government will take action against the culprits.

Himanshu said, "The state government have given us assurance that steps will be implemented but we want to see the action take place."

Earlier, on Sunday, the protestors demanded an immediate release of the draft of the Delhi Coaching Educational Centre and Regulation Act so that they could read and rectify the bill.

Meanwhile, on August 2, Delhi Minister Atishi said "AAP government and MCD will give Rs 10 lakh each to the families of students who died in the Rajendra Nagar accident A library will be built in the memory of the three students, AAP MP Sanjay Singh will donate Rs 1 crore each Delhi government will make rules to regulate coaching institutes.

—ANI