Delhi coaching centre tragedy: MCD issues orders to prevent misuse of basement

He ordered measures to prevent basement misuse, ensure proper drainage maintenance, and improve building safety regulations.

New Delhi: After the tragic deaths of three aspirants in a basement flood in Old Rajinder Nagar IAS coaching centre, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar met a delegation of UPSC aspirants, and ordered on Thursday to prevent misuse of the basement.

The tragic death of aspirants highlighted the urgent need for stricter regulations and enforcement to prevent future tragedies.

The MCD Commissioner has ordered the building with a basement to be surveyed and immediate action, including sealing, to be taken against those who are found misusing the same. There should be separate entry and exit gates for the basement.

All building plans shall be made available in the public domain so that the violators can be detected and all encroachments above drains and footpaths shall be removed.

"The storm water drains shall be fully cleaned and choking at any point shall be cleared with the help of super-sucker machines. In case a fresh drain is required at any place, an immediate proposal for the same be put up," the MCD said.

The portable pumps and operators shall be kept ready for dewatering of vulnerable water logging points (which have already been identified).

The local body has ordered that the open hanging wires and cables be surveyed and immediate, necessary action be taken in close coordination with North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) and Bombay Suburban Electric Supply Limited (BSES).

The private concessionaire shall be sensitised to ensure quick removal of the garbage, as there is putrefaction of the same during the rainy season, resulting in a foul smell.

"In some of the zones, old barrels are catering to combined drainage, i.e., sewer and stormwater. These barrels should be surveyed to avoid any untoward incident on account of settlement," the MCD said.

The urinals and toilets, which are in poor condition, shall be immediately improved.

On Wednesday, the MCD Commissioner met a delegation of UPSC aspirants at the agency headquarters amid protests following the deaths of three students at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi.

A total of 28 students met the commissioner with their suggestions. The commissioner had an elaborate discussion and assured students of the proper redress of their grievances.

