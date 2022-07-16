Delhi CM Kejriwal counters PM Modi's 'revdi culture' remark

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe on 'revdi culture'.

"I have been accused of distributing revdis (sweets), freebies. I am being abused. I want to ask the people of India, where am I wrong?" said Kejriwal in a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister, while inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh warned against what he called the 'revdi culture' of offering freebies for votes and termed it 'very dangerous'.

"I am providing free quality education to the poor children of Delhi. Am I distributing revdis? Before we came to power, the plight of Delhi government schools was miserable. The future of 18 lakh children was in the dark due to poor infrastructure. Is it a crime to provide good education to these children free of cost?" Kejriwal said.

He said, "We have turned around Delhi's government hospitals, built amazing Mohalla Clinics. Delhi is the only megacity in the world where each of the two crore people can get free treatment.

"Those abusing me for making bus rides free for women are the same people who have spent thousands of crores on private jets," he added.

"Kejriwal saves money and makes women travel for free. I have studied engineering, my degree is also not fake. Delhi's Budget is running in profit, what wrong did I do if I give facilities to the people by curbing corruption," added the Delhi Chief Minister. --- (IANS)



