Delhi CM Kejriwal and his family cast their vote, appeals for vote against dictatorial thinking

Kejriwal emphasized voting against unemployment and inflation, urging citizens to support democracy against dictatorial thinking.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family cast their vote in Delhi during the sixth phase of the general elections. The Delhi CM was accompanied by her wife Sunita Kejriwal and his children.

Arvind Kejriwal was seen helping his ailing father to the polling station. Earlier, AAP leaders like Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Kailash Gehlot also cast their votes.

After casting his vote, the Delhi CM said he had voted to end unemployment and inflation.

"I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote," he said.

Before he cast his vote the Delhi CM urged voters to come out and support his party which he said was standing against dictatorial thinking.

"I appeal to all my voting brothers and sisters to definitely come and cast their vote. Ask your family, relatives and friends to also vote. In this great festival of democracy, each of your votes will be against dictatorial thinking and strengthen the Indian democracy and constitution. Go to the polling booth and show with your vote that there is democracy in India and democracy will remain," he said.

Earlier today, AAP leader Atishi had alleged that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, held a meeting with Delhi Police to slow down the voting process in areas that are strongholds of the INDIA bloc. The claim was supported by Kejriwal but denied by the Delhi LG who said he would take strict action against those making such allegations.

Meanwhile, voting is underway across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) is underway. Voting is underway in all 7 of Delhi's Lok Sabha seats and all 10 seats in Haryana.

The riveting contest in Delhi has AAP and Congress jointly taking on the BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the last two elections. While Congress is contesting on three seats in the national capital, AAP is contesting on four. The two parties are part of the INDIA bloc.

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections. Over 11.13 crore voters including 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5120 third gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will be involved in conducting his phase of the election.

The Lok Sabha elections will end on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.

—ANI