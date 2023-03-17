Delhi budget session begins, BJP MLAs marshalled out

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on Friday on a stormy note as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs resorted to sloganeering demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The MLAs from both parties -- BJP and AAP - raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's address to the House.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered to marshall out three BJP MLAs -- Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai and O.P. Sharma -- to bring order to the House.

The BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP said that the party will bring a no-confidence motion during the ongoing budget session.

The 2023-24 budget of the AAP government will be tabled by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot in the Assembly on March 21. IANS