Delhi auto rickshaw driver killed as tree falls on vehicle

New Delhi: An auto driver died after a tree fell on his vehicle in Rohini area of Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported from Sector-9 area of Rohini and the tree collapsed due to heavy rain which is being witnessed in the capital for last two days.

A senior police official said that an information was received at the Prashant Vihar police station that a tree which fallen on an auto near the Rohini Sports Complex and that the condition of the auto driver was serious.

"A team of PS Prashant Vihar reached the spot and found an auto driver injured by falling of the tree. The injured driver, identified as Rajender, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by local police and PCR staff. The spot was inspected by the crime team, Rohini District and photographs were taken. The damaged auto was seized and deposited in PS Malkhana," said the official.

Rajender was later declared dead at the hospital. His body was taken to Dr BSA Hospital mortuary for preservation and further proceedings of post-mortem examination.

"From the family members, it was found that the deceased was an auto driver and a permanent resident of Sector-16, Rohini. Necessary legal action is being taken," said the official.

—IANS