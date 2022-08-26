Delhi Assembly's special session adjourned amid uproar

New Delhi: A special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday was briefly adjourned amid uproar by AAP and BJP MLAs.



The session was called by the AAP amid a political blame game between the two parties over the Delhi government's excise policy and the alleged offer from the saffron party to destabilise the government.



The AAP has been alleging that the BJP was luring party MLAs to topple the Kejriwal govt.



The session is likely to be a stormy affair as the ruling AAP and the BJP and Congress in opposition have been trading allegations of corruption in Delhi's Excise Policy.



After an important meeting of AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday, the party said that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' had failed in Delhi.

—IANS