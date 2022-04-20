Delhi air 'severe'

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality deteriorated further on Saturday falling under the 'Severe' category with the average Air Quality Index being pegged at 405, Central Pollution Control Board data said here.

Several parts of Delhi were covered with a layer of haze this morning, while minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees C and relative humidity at 85 per cent contributing in making the air dense which prevents dispersion of the particulate matter.

The slow wind speed also prevented dispersion of the pollutants , thus not helping in improving the air quality.

The situation in parts of NCR and other towns, cities and villages of the northern region was also similar will air quality taking a hit , that mostly reeled under 'very poor' to 'severe' at some places across the northern northern states.

In Delhi, anti-smog guns were seen functioning at some places , especially the pollution hotspots in view of improving the air quality.

Government has initiated several measures such as banning crackers, generator use , controlling construction activities and others to control pollution levels that rise during the winters.

—UNI