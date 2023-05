New Delhi: The city of Delhi's health department reported the highest positivity rate in 15 months on Saturday, with 1,396 COVID-19 cases recorded at a rate of 31.9 percent.

The city's optimism rating had hit 30.6% on January 14 of previous year.

The updated number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 20,21,593. According to the latest health department update, the dead toll is 26,560.—Inputs from Agencies