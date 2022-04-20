Delhi's Pride Minakshi Lekhi Makes It

New Delhi (The Hawk): (Indeed) Delhi's ("genuine") Pride Minakshi Lekhi (Pradhan Mantri, Rashtrapati, Up Rashtrapati, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, etc VIPs are her voters) makes it, "after long many years", in the Central Cabinet unobtrusively without any ruffle of any kind, analyse the capital's Coffee House intellectuals who are always right being perfect 'Shatranj Ke Khilari' and hence, thus, correct politically.





Affable, non-controversial, gregarious, benevolent, Lekhi --- connected with Delhi's very own late legal luminary Pran Nath Lekhi --- is Minister of State in External Affairs, Culture, both extremely 'crucial' in current India, it being rapidly on the path of globe-loving, globalised and not merely India-confined, observe her associates.





At the time of writing, External Affairs Ministry's Cabinet Minister Srinivasan Jaishankar along with the ministry officers are keenly waiting for her to officially join the ministry and sign on the first file. Like here, she will then travel to Shastri Bhavan based Culture Ministry, a hand shake distance away from External Affairs Ministry.





Politically, she is pretty much dreaded, revered in her constituency as also in her neighbouring constituencies as she is a "tough nut", "martinet", "fully pragmatic". She prefers calling the spade a spade, come what may. Her political associates however are happy for her 'ministerial status' which she capability wise deserved long back. But thanks to the pure discretion of the 'Mananiya Pradhan MantriJi' and his sagacious decision, she is now 'in' the "Shraddheya Mantri Mandal".





She will "unearth" her goals, plans after she signs on official dotted lines.





She indeed is Delhi's pride, 'garv(a)', joyously claim BJP's members.



