Delhi's Anti-Dengue Campaign Garners Celebrity Support

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government-led campaign to combat the dengue menace in the national capital is garnering support from celebrities.

Running into its eighth week, the aim of the "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute" is to encourage citizens to take steps in combating the vector-borne disease like changing the accumulated and stagnant water to prevent the Dengue mosquito from breeding.

Prominent singer Shankar Mahadevan is expected to participate in the campaign, said Delhi government in a statement on Saturday.

He will be encouraging the Delhiites to religiously follow the dengue prevention guidelines such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water or adding a layer of oil or petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Last year, similar cooperation and support from prominent celebrities such as veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag and others had made the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign of the Delhi government a huge success.

This year as well, the campaign seeks to engage several celebrities and social media influencers, to take part in the campaign by recording themselves following the good practices advised during the campaign and share the content for the people through various channels.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought for the collective efforts of all to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes to protect the family and the entire Delhi.

Last week, Kejriwal had encouraged the traders to prevent dengue by inspecting their shops and surroundings for signs of accumulated water.

The campaign is observed every Sunday by the Delhi government to eradicate dengue infection. The Delhi government this year launched a dengue helpline -- 01123300012 -- and a WhatsApp helpline -- 8595920530 -- to assist the general public. —IANS