Delhi's air quality to become'very terrible' before Diwali, limitations imposed

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR has ordered the authorities to implement Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes prohibiting the use of diesel generators, coal, and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries. This is because the air quality in the national capital is expected to deteriorate to the "very poor" category before Diwali.

The CAQM subcommittee "completely assessed the air quality scenario in the region" during a meeting on Wednesday, noting that the region's air quality metrics are projected to decline on October 22 and bring it into the "very poor" category.

"Three days prior to the forecasted levels, or today with immediate effect throughout the entire NCR by all the agencies concerned, the subcommittee has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage 2 of the GRAP - "Very Poor" Air Quality (Delhi AQI ranging between 301-400). The restrictive measures listed in Stage 1 of GRAP are in addition to this "The CQAM stated in an order that various agencies in charge of carrying out GRAP measures have been advised to ensure strict execution of Stage 2 of GRAP actions.

Except for essential services related to national security, defense-related activities, projects of national importance, telecommunication, data, medical, railway, and metro rail services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, sewage treatment facilities, and water pumping stations, the use of diesel generators is prohibited under Stage 2 of GRAP.

The CAQM has also recommended the deployment of vacuum-based road sweepers and water sprinklers. Additionally, it is necessary to locate the dust-prone places and put up fog cannons there.

People have been recommended by the CAQM to take a few actions to reduce air pollution.

It recommended limiting the use of personal vehicles and encouraging the use of public transportation. The CAQM also recommended avoiding dust-producing building activities and replacing air filters on a regular basis.

(Inputs from Agencies)