Delhi''s remote teaching-learning initiative receives overwhelming response

New Delhi: Delhis Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday congratulated the teachers and parents on the successful launch of Delhi governments remote teaching-learning initiative.

On July 2, the initiative was announced in the wake of the closure of schools till July 31. The Directorate of Education has devised an alternate plan to reduce the academic loss of students in classes KG to XII of all government and aided schools of Delhi.

On the first day of the programme, students from KG to Class XIII received their first worksheet. It contains engaging and syllabus agnostic activities to promote reading, writing, basic numeracy and happiness among children.

Similarly, students in Class IX and X received worksheets for Hindi, Science and Mathematics. Henceforth, they will receive 2-3 worksheets daily.

Around 4.15 lakh students have accessed the worksheets on the first day, said the government in a statement. All the worksheets were shared with the students by the class teachers through a WhatsApp group created at the class level.

The students will now be working on the worksheets and share them with their teachers in the respective groups.

"For those students who do not have access to WhatsApp, the teachers will get the printouts of the worksheets and hand them over to their parents on a weekly basis," the city government stated.

Sisodia said, "Our teachers have worked very hard in creating and distributing the worksheets so that the learning does not stop for the school students."

For the Class XII students, shortlisted teachers of Delhi government schools took online classes in English and History.

The classes were streamed live on YouTube and students were asking their doubts through comments, which were solved by the teachers.

Around 23,000 students watched the live lessons on YouTube. Till the writing of this report, the videos have been accessed by more than 1.35 lakh people on YouTube.

Sisodia said that it is very important to engage creatively with the students on digital platforms and the teachers have created a very engaging content.

"This has raised the confidence of the teachers who are working hard to reach out to every child," he said.

--IANS