Delays in Pakistan poll results, Imran Khan's party alleges mass rigging

Amid delays in the Pakistan Election results, PTI alleges widespread fraud. Imran Khan's party claims a clear mandate stolen through manipulation of Form 45 and Form 47.

Islamabad [Pakistan]: As results to the Pakistan Election face delays amid slow counting of votes, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that the mandate of people of Pakistan is being stolen. Imran Khan's party said that every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide despite pre-poll rigging and oppression.

PTI stated that votes of each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Imran Khan's party emntioned that copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidate's polling agents, which show them winning by large majority. However, returning officers are now manipulating the results using Form 47.

In a statement released on X, PTI stated, "Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented pre poll rigging & oppression, there was a record, massive turnout on polling day. Every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide. Form 45s are the primary source of election results at the lowest level."

"The votes for each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on the Form 45. Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates' polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority. However, Returning Officers are now manipulating the results using Form 47, which is a summary of all the Forms 45 from each polling station," it added.

PTI alleged that there are reports of the polling agents getting abducted and forced to sign fake Form 45s. Imran Khan's party said that it has video evidence of rigging. It said that the people of Pakistan would not accept the "rigged elections."

In the statement posted on X, PTI stated, "Furthermore, there are reports of the polling agents getting abducted & forced to sign fake Form 45s. As per Election Act, it is mandatory to issue results (Form 47) by 2:00 am. Presence of candidate and their polling agents is also mandatory during counting & compilation of process of Form 47. However, both these requirements were not fulfilled. Reports are coming in of PTI nominated candidates losing suddenly in various constituencies now, after they had already won by a clear majority."

"PTI has certified Form 45s, which prove the fraud taking place. PTI also has video evidence of rigging. Neither PTI nor the people of Pakistan will accept these massively rigged results. Manipulation of the people's mandate will only lead to more chaos & further instability," it added.

Earlier, Hammad Azhar Secretary General & Acting President PTI Punjab claimed "Whats happening now is dumber than the nomination paper snatching tactic. Nobody will stand for it and the ladlas who they wish to benefit will become even more the object of hate & ridicule."

PTI posted several videos of its workers and candidates claiming that returning officers were indulging in wide scaled rigging despite independent candidates backed by PTI securing wings

PTI also shared visuals of a polling station and mentioned that Returning Officer's Office rangers and army are deployed outside while presiding officer form 45 is being thrown.

"NA 126 Returning Officer's Office Video Rangers and army are stationed outside, inside presiding officer form 45 is being thrown and voluntary form 45 is being made and the voluntary record is being uploaded on the portal. Form 46 detailing the remaining ballot papers has also been torn up At present this is being done in most circles across the country," PTI posted on X.

—ANI