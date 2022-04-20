Delayed Departure, Route Diversion Of Shramik Specials Get The Goat Of Migrants

Lucknow: Migrant workers returning to their roots in Uttar Pradesh on Shramik Specials continue to face a harrowing time due to delayed departure and route diversion of trains coupled with acute shortage of potable water and food.

Recently, the migrant workers, who were slated to reach Ballia from Goa in 28 hours, have to sit in the train for more than 72 hours to reach to their destination.

According to sources here, a special train with migrants from Goa, reached Nagpur due to congestion on the Itarsi-Jabalpur section and then it took 72 hours to reach Ballia. The distance between Goa and Ballia is 2245 kms and it was scheduled to cover in 28 hours, but unfortunately it took 72 hrs.

Due to the inordinate delay, the labourers had to face severe drinking water and food scarcity as there were no vendors on the stations and the railways also could not fulfill the demands leading to protests at different stations. The women and children were the worst sufferers and several of them fell ill due to the delay.

Similarly, a train from Vasai in Maharashtra, which was scheduled to reach Gorakhpur, somehow reached Roukela in Odisha and post protest by the migrants, it was sent to Gorakhpur covering half of the country.

Railways sources here on Monday admitted that there is heavy rush of special trains for Bihar and eastern UP which has created confusion leading to inordinate delay and diversion of the trains through alternative route.

UP railway nodal officer and Lucknow DRM Sanjay Tripathi too said that railway was doing its best but delay in departure was due to several reasons. "It takes time to vacate the incoming trains and sanitise them, while hundreds of them are bound for Eastern UP due to which tracks are blocked," he further said. UNI