Delay In Ram Temple Construction Mockery Of Hindu Sentiments: Sadhvi Ritambhara

Lucknow: VHP leader Sadhvi Ritambhara on Friday said that delay in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is a mockery to Hindu sentiments.

While appearing at a CBI court in connection to a Babri Masjid case, she told media: "This delay in construction of Ram Mandir is a mockery of Hindu sentiments. The issue which is close to people's heart should be a priority for the court."

"We want that either the government should take a decision or the court must give a verdict," she added. Sharing details of the case in which Ritambhara appeared in the court, her lawyer KK Mishra said, "A lot of IPC sections have been invoked in the case but this is clearly a politically motivated case. The court is examining the case and it would take the right decision." The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case has been pending before the apex court for last eight years. Parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing for a long time. The Supreme Court recently fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case.