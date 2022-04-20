Delay in CBSE results makes students anxious

New Delhi: Continuing the tradition of declaring its results unannounced, CBSE has yet again induced anxiety among students of Class 10 in Mumbai whose results were expected to be out on May 21. Students of Class 12 are even more anxious about the results of Physics and Mathematics papers that were tougher than expected by many. Rumours about the announcement of results have been doing the rounds on social media platforms like Facebook and even more on WhatsApp messages, creating an atmosphere of fear and tension among students and parents alike. There is huge traffic on CBSE's official website everyday where students continually refresh the results page to avoid any chances of missing it. The results coming later than usual may be attributed to the complaints that reached the board regarding the difficulty level of the Physics and the Mathematics paper. The results could only be announced post the proper assessment of those papers to avoid any conflict in the future. Principals of various schools have also been putting up motivational status' on Facebook and other platforms to assure the students of their good marks. The number of students reaching out to psychologists has increased marginally, as well. Amidst all the tension, shrinks have advised students to look at the positive side and not fret over the results as nothing can be changed, once they're out.