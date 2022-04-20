Dehradun: A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the 'ring of fire' eclipse, was observed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on June 21. Started at 9:15 am solar eclipse will be visible till 3:04 pm. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 noon Indian Standard Time (IST).
Dehradun Witnesses 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse
April20/ 2022
