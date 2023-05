Dehradun: Streets and roads in Uttarakhand's Dehradun wore a deserted look on March 23 after the state government extended the 'Janata Curfew' till March 31 due to coronavirus pandemic. Along with Uttarakhand, most of the states and union territories are under lockdown till March 31 to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus has claimed seven lives in the country even as 415 people have been infected with the deadly virus.