Dehradun To Get First Butterfly Park In Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Lachhiwala, 22 km from DEHRADUN on Haridwar Rishikesh road, is attracting a lot of tourists as well as locals as Dehradun forest division has introduced boating in the Suswa river here. The forest department has also begun planting host and nectar plants in the adjoining herbal garden and, developing new trails for the first butterfly park of the state.Divisional forest official of Dehradun, PK Patro said , "Lachhiwala is quite popular among tourists in the summer season, as families come with their children and enjoy sitting near the river and, taking a stroll in the beautiful forest in the adjoining which is replete with the Sal trees. Owing to the fame of the place, we have introduced four boats in this picnic spot whereby a nominal charge of Rs 50 is taken from per person for a ride of 20 minutes."He said, visitors are lapping up this new addition in the myriad attractions of the place which include bird watching and trekking. With boating only, the forest department is earning Rs 10,000 on weekends and, Rs 5000 on week days. The entry ticket to Lachhiwala is mere Rs 10 per person and Rs 5 per child.The place is slated for higher status in near future as this is going to be the first butterfly park of the state is endowed with some 130 species of butterflies. "We have developed the trails in the forest areas which are full of butterflies.