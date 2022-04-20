Dehradun Municipal Corporation closes for two days after official tests COVID-19 positive

Dehradun: After a senior officer of the Dehradun Municipal Corporation tested positive for coronavirus, the corporation has been closed for two days as a precautionary measure for the general public from Tuesday onwards.

"Every day a large number of people come to the Municipal Corporation to get their work done, that is why the entry of the common public has been banned in the corporation office," said Chief Municipal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

The employees, who had come in contact with the COVID positive municipal official, have been asked to isolate themselves.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,850 active cases in the state. (ANI)