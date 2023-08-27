Dehradun Lawyer Arrested In Land Fraud Case

Dehradun: Police arrested a Dehradun lawyer, identified as Kamal Virmani, on Saturday in connection with the sale and purchase of a piece of land worth crores by allegedly tampering with the records in the registrar's office in Dehradun, officials said.

According to the police, an SIT was formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to arrest the accused lawyer, Kamal Virmani.

Earlier, the police had arrested nine accused persons, including another lawyer identified as Imran, in connection with the land fraud case, an official said.

“We have arrested Kamal Virmani, a lawyer based in Dehradun, in connection with the sale and purchase of land worth crores. It is alleged that he facilitated the transaction by tampering with the records in the registrar's office in Dehradun. On the instructions of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, an SIT was formed to investigate the matter. The SIT arrested Virmani on Saturday late at night. Earlier, the police had arrested nine other accused persons, including another lawyer, Imran, in the land fraud case,” Dilip Singh Kunwar, SSP, Dehradun, told ANI.

The SSP informed further that the SIT and the police were questioning Virmani for further leads in the case.

The lawyer had earlier filed a surrender application in court. But before the same could be considered by the court, he was arrested in connection with the land fraud case, officials said.

The SIT and Dehradun Police informed further that they have started investigating the role of some other "white-collar" people in the land fraud case. —ANI