Dehradun Hosts Its First Volunteer Engagement Meetup Organised By Mercy For Animals India Foundation

Meetup Aims to Create a Vast Volunteer Network in Dehradun That Is Always Ready to Protect Animals in Need

Dehradun(The Hawk): Mercy For Animals India Foundation today organised its first-ever volunteer meetup. The event aimed to recruit and train volunteers to aid Mercy For Animals India Foundation’s crucial work to reduce suffering for farmed animals. The volunteers were trained to organise local events, take online actions, and support Mercy For Animals’ campaigns in other ways using their unique skills and passion. The meetup took place at Hotel Pathik and drew 33 volunteers. Volunteers were excited to join the Mercy For Animals team and discussed various ways in which they could help animals.





“India’s power and hope is the youth of the country,” says Niharika Kapoor, organising coordinator at Mercy For Animals India Foundation. “The animal protection movement in Dehradun has seen a huge leap in recent years, and we hope to see more compassionate youth coming forward to help reduce the suffering of animals used for food.”

Mercy For Animals India Foundation is a leading animal protection organisation that works to reduce suffering for animals trapped in the food system. Recently, after receiving representations from Mercy For Animals India Foundation, the Food Safety and





Standards Authority of India passed the Food Safety and Standards (Vegan Food) Regulations, 2021, that mandates every vegan food item manufactured, packed, or imported by India have a

distinct ‘vegan’ label. Additionally, in response to Mercy For Animals India Foundation’s demands, the governments of Delhi and Manipur have banned the use of gestation and farrowing crates to confine mother pigs.



