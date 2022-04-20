Dehradun DM bans entry of common people in Collectorate office

Dehradun: DM Ashish Srivastava on Friday banned the movement of common people in the collectorate office from September 7, by giving advance order, stating the risk of corona infection to the employees.

DM Ashish Shrivastava issued an order saying that the effect of COVID-19 is increasing day by day due to which there is a possibility of an outbreak of pandemic among the employees working in the state office.

According to the DM, there is an excessive inflow of people in the collectorate. In order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and in view of the safety of the employees, the movement of the common people has been restricted until further orders. —ANI