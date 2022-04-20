Dehradun Bound Bus Breaks Down Midway; Passengers Forced To Wait For Two Hours In Scorching Heat

Ramnagar (Nainital): A Bhowali depot Roadways bus going to Dehradun broke down on the National Highway. 40 passengers were stranded on the road for about two hours and could only move after a second bus arrived from Bhowali Depot.

A roadways bus, numbered UK-07PA-2971 of the Bhowali Depot bus was scheduled to go to Dehradun from Nainital. About 40 passenger were travelling either of Dehradun or Haridwar on this bus. After stopping at Ramnagar for about 15 minutes, the bus resumed its onward journey towards Dehradun. As the bus had reached Haldua, a short distance from Ramnagar, the bus broke down. The driver Hem Singh tried his best to repair the bus but could not do so upon which he called a mechanic from Ramnagar. The mechanic said that the pressure pump of the bus was not working and could only be repaired at a workshop. The driver then informed the Bhowali depot which dispatched another bus to make good for this one. After a wait of about 2 hours in the scorching heat, the replacement reached the spot and the passengers were able continue on their onward journey.