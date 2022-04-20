Dehradun Boarding School Student Gang-Raped Allegedly By Seniors

Dehradun: A Class 10 student of a boarding school in Dehradun was allegedly gang-raped by her seniors last month and the staff tried to conceal the crime. Four students have been detained and five officials, including the principal, administrator and hostel caretaker have been arrested.

The girl, who lived in the hostel, reportedly revealed to her older sister that she was raped after she fell sick. It was found out later that she was pregnant.

The 16-year-old told her family that on August 14, a day before Independence Day, she was called to a store room for preps for an event and assaulted. When the sisters went to the school authorities, instead of calling the police, they allegedly threatened to throw them out of the school if they told anyone.

"The school management tried to suppress the case. The girl says she reported the case to the ayah the same day. But they tried to dissuade her to report. After a month, the crime has come to the knowledge of police," Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told NDTV.

School officials are accused of trying to terminate the girl's pregnancy by giving her drinks mixed with drugs.

The girl reportedly named three to four Class 12 boys of the school.

The sisters stayed together in the school's boarding facility. Their parents allegedly had frequent fights and rarely visited them.

Soon after the rape was revealed, the family went to the school with the police and child welfare officials. The police had the girl record her statement with a Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Police are questioning the staff at the school and the boarding facility.