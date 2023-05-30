Dehradun And Haridwar Students Shine At Olympiad Awards 2022-23

Dehradun (The Hawk): Three students each from Dehradun and Haridwar have achieved international ranks in the SOF Olympiad exam 2022-23. For Dehradun, Ahaan Khanna, a student of grade second from The Tonsbridge School, bagged International mathematics olympiad rank-1, won international gold medal along with merit certificate while Mishca Chilkoti of class fourth from Convent Of Jesus & Mary High School secured International social studies Olympiad rank-2 won International silver medal along with certificate and Aakriti Sharma of third from Chinmaya Vidyalaya secured International Mathematics Olympiad rank-3, received international bronze medal and a merit certificate.

Three students from Haridwar have achieved international ranks in the SOF Olympiad exam 2022-23. Naisha Arora, a student of First grade at D.A.V Centenary public School, earned International Mathematics Olympiad rank 1, received an International Gold medal and a merit certificate whereas Jai Vardhan Singh Chauhan, of Third grade from Delhi Public School, secured International Mathematics Olympiad rank 2 received an International Silver medal and a merit and Sandeep, a student of grade Fourth at the Wisdom Global School, earned International Science Olympiad rank 3, received an International Bronze medal and a merit certificate.

In the SOF Olympiad Examination 2022-23, approximately 60 lakh students from 70 countries participated, with more than 35,000 students from Haridwar and over 55,000 from Dehradun. For Haridwar, schools such as Acharyakulam, Delhi Public School, B.M.L Munjal Green Medows School were among the participants, while for Dehradun, participants included Shri Ram Centennial School, St. Patrick'S Academy, The Tonsbridge School, Ann Mary School.

Mahabir Singh, Founder and Director of SOF, said, "SOF has conducted Olympiad exams for 25 years. Over 70000 schools from 1400 cities in 70 different countries took part in the seven SOF Olympiad exams from February 22–23, and millions of students registered to sit for them. The top state level rankings of more than 81,000 pupils from 6300 schools have earned them awards. Additionally, "Gold Medals of Excellence" have been given to almost 100,000 pupils for receiving the highest grade in their individual schools. Additionally, 3000 principals and instructors have received awards for their dedication to education and single-minded quest of successfully enhancing pupils' academic understanding."