Dehradun Again Turns A Covid Hot Spot In U'khand As Fresh Infections Climb To 257

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99,515 on Saturday as 257 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,983 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,339. The state's toll rose to 1,709 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,484. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 67. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State sharply plummeted to 95.45 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 126 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and Nainital followed with 73, 15 and 12 respectively. That apart, 10 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 5 Pauri Garhwal, 4 Uttarkashi, 3 each in Champawat, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag, 2 Almora, 1 Chamoli and 0 (Nil) in Bageshwar.