Defining moment in nation's democratic journey: PM after women's reservation bill passed

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the women's reservation bill by parliament as a watershed moment in India's democratic development.

The Rajya Sabha unanimously passed a bill Thursday that will reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. The Upper House approved it with a unanimous vote of 214 in favour.

This bill is more than just a law; it is a celebration of the innumerable women whose contributions have shaped our country. As the Rajya Sabha overwhelmingly passed the law a day after the Lok Sabha did, Modi wrote on X that "India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions."—Inputs from Agencies