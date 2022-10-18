DefExpo 22 will be the first event entirely for Indian industries, according to Rajnath Singh

Gandhinagar (The Hawk): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on the eve of the Defence Expo 2022 that it will be the first-ever edition solely for Indian industry.

During the curtain raiser news conference in Gandhinagar, Singh announced that 47 new items will be presented during the expo, as well as 349 Memorandums of Understanding.

Aside from that, 18 Transfer of Technology (TOT) contracts will be signed, and 37 key announcements will be made over the five-day event.

The expo's emphasis, according to Singh, will be exclusivity for Indian enterprises, a humble effort to promote 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

The inaugural ceremony and seminars will take place at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, while the exhibition will take place at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, live demonstrations will take place at the Sabarmati River Front, and public ship visits will take place in Porbandar.

The first three days (October 18 to 20) will be business days, with the final two days (October 21 and 22) designated for the general public.

Earlier in the day, at the Rashtriya Raksha University convocation, the Defence Minister stated, "There is now a blurred boundary between domestic and external security concerns since hybrid warfare has almost destroyed the divide."

According to Singh, the situation has now become more complicated as recent technical breakthroughs have broadened the range of national security concerns.

In Gandhinagar, he also released the Gujarati edition of the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery.' According to Singh, Narendra Modi is "the only leader who has known the pulse of the nation while speaking directly with the people of the country" since Mahatma Gandhi.

(Inputs from Agencies)