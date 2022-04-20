Deferred Due To Urban Local Bodies Poll, State To Hold Lucknow Mahatsov Next Year

Lucknow: The much awaited Lucknow Mahatsov, slated to held between November 25 to December 5 next has been postponed for at least two months due to holding of the urban local bodies polls next month. Officials said here on Friday that now the Lucknow Mahatsov will now be held probably from last week of January 2018. However officials said that the theme of the Mahatsov has already been selected by the authorities and it will be " Laxmanpuri is Lucknow " and the entire cultural programme would be according,y to the theme. The notification for UP urban local bodies poll is expected to be announced on October 25 next and the elections would be completed by first week of December . This would be the second time during the past five years that Lucknow Mahatsov would be held twice in a year. The Mahatsov was also not held in 2015 due to panchayat polls and in 2016 it was held twice, first in January-February and then in November-December. UNI



