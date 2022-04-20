Defence shipyard to provide medical oxygen supply to Goa: MoS Defence

Panaji: Goa Shipyard Limited, a Defence Ministry shipyard, will aid the state government in providing the oxygen for Covid-19 patients with the help of its 'Onsite Oxygen Generating Plant', Union Minister of State for Defence Shirpad Naik said in a statement on Friday.

"The proposed oxygen plant will generate medical oxygen at the rate of 960 litre per minute and will be set-up within a month by GSL," Naik said.

The minister also said that considering the urgent need for medical oxygen, the shipyard was also providing 40 oxygen concentrators to the state government.

Goa has witnessed an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and the positivity rate in the state has crossed 51 per cent.

Goa currently has 20,898 active Covid-19 cases, while 1,146 persons have died in the state following coronavirus-related complications.

