New Delhi: Among the nearly Rs 7,800 crore in capital acquisition bids approved by the defence ministry on Thursday was the purchase of an electronic warfare suite for Mi-17 V5 helicopters.

The ideas were approved by the DAC, which is led by the Defence Minister.

According to the defence ministry, the DAC approved plans to buy 7.62x51 mm Light Machine Guns (LMGs) and equip the Indian Navy's MH-60R helicopters with armaments.—Inputs from Agencies