Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi

Paris: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that defence cooperation was a key pillar of the relationship between India and France and announced that a road plan was being drafted to strengthen India-France strategic relationships for the next 25 years with bold and ambitious goals.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Modi, who is in France for a two-day official visit, with open arms at the Elysee Palace, and the two leaders thereafter addressed the press.

Today marks the silver anniversary of the beginning of our Strategic Partnership. We are building a plan for the next 25 years on the solid groundwork of the past 25. Together with President Macron, Modi issued a press statement stating that "we are setting bold and ambitious goals" in this area.

He said defence ties have always been the basic pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries. “This is a symbol of mutual trust between the two countries," he said.

"France is an important partner in ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or naval aircraft, together we want to fulfil not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries," Modi said.

Modi remarked that while the whole globe has felt the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak and the turmoil in Ukraine, the countries of the Global South have been hit the worst.

"This is a matter of concern. To find solutions to such problems, it is important for countries to make efforts unitedly. We believe that all disputes can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy. India is willing to contribute to lasting peace,” the prime minister said.

India and France have been partners in the battle against terrorism. Modi stated, "We believe that strong action is needed to counter transnational terrorism."

Modi also announced an agreement to introduce India's Unified Payment Interface to the French market.

In addition, he declared that India would establish a consulate in Marseilles.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Bastille Day parade alongside an Indian tri-services marching troupe earlier in the day.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighter jets joined the flypast alongside their French counterparts.—Inputs From Agencies