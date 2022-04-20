Defeat of Kamal, Rajini in 2021 polls will dissuade Tamil movie actors from floating parties: Seeman

Chennai: Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Wednesday demanded that actor-turned-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth pronounce their stand on Sri Lankan Tamils.

The actors, including Vijay, should forget that acting is a qualification to rule the state after the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, said Seeman.

Speaking to reporters here, Seeman said the two actors are claiming that when they come to power in Tamil Nadu they would provide a regime similar to the rule of MGR (M.G.Ramachandran, founder of AIADMK party and late Chief Minister).

But MGR had supported LTTE leader Prabhakaran. The two actors should state their stand on Sri Lankan Tamils.

According to Seeman, the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will teach Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth a lesson which would dissuade other actors from thinking about entering politics.

Kamal Haasan has already floated his party MNM while Rajinikanth has said he would announce his party on Dec 31.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi secured four per cent vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As a policy the party contests alone in the polls.

—IANS