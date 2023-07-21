Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Guj govt on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against HC verdict

New Delhi: On Friday, the Supreme Court asked former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi and the administration of the state to respond to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal contesting the high court ruling that denied Gandhi's request for a stay of his conviction in a defamation case involving his "Modi surname" statement.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra issued notices to Purnesh Modi and the Gujarat government on Gandhi's appeal after Modi filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi in 2019 for his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made at an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

"The limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be stayed," the bench said.—Inputs from Agencies