Defamation case: Gehlot appears in Delhi court via video conference

Jaipur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat filed a complaint of defamation against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, and Gehlot appeared in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court via video conference.

The Rouse Avenue Court has set August 21 for another hearing on the case.

CM Ashok Gehlot had accused Union Minister Shekhawat and his family of being involved in the Sanjeevani scam, and Shekhawat filed a defamation against Gehlot. After hearing the case, the Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice for CM Ashok Gehlot on July 6.

Thereafter, Gehlot filed a revision in the sessions court. But he didn't find relief there. CM Gehlot was granted permission to appear through the VC in the Revision Court.

During the hearing in the Revision Court on August 1, it was said on behalf of CM Ashok Gehlot that he also has the Home Department portfolio. Being the Home Minister, the SOG reports to him. The information that SOG gave him about the case was shared with the media. In the complaint that SOG received, Shekhawat's family were also mentioned.

However, Shekhawat's lawyers countered that their clients were not mentioned in any of the formal complaints. The SOG gathered the alleged facts following the filing of the defamation case.

About five months ago, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat brought a defamation case against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot had said after a budget review meeting at the secretariat on February 21 that the entire family, including Shekhawat's parents and wife, were involved in the Sanjeevani scam.

Gehloit had welcomed the filing of the defamation case by Gajendra Singh. “At least on this pretext the case will move forward,” he had said.—Inputs from Agencies