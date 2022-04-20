Def Expo: Hotel Tariffs Skyrocket, Wedding Plans Go Awry

Lucknow: Hotel tariffs in Lucknow have skyrocketed with hotels having almost run out of rooms due to the Defence Expo which begins on Wednesday.

The biggest sufferers are those who have scheduled their weddings in this season, mainly before February 15.

According to a travel portal, the rate for a single room in a five star hotel in the state capital has crossed Rs one lakh per day.

Four-star hotels are charging anything between Rs 50,000 to 70,000 and the charges are likely to be higher if the room is not booked through the portal.

The Defence Expo has led to an influx of tourists and visitors from across the world leading to an acute shortage of hotel rooms. A senior official said that over 50,000 guests were expected during the Defence Expo.

The hotels are expectedly cashing in on the situation by increasing their rates to an exorbitant level. Families that have weddings in this period are obviously at their wit''s end.

"There is no room available in any decent hotel. Even the upmarket guest houses have been booked. I have had to take six houses on rent and get them furnished almost overnight to accommodate the ''baraat'' for the wedding. We never expected this situation in Lucknow," said Ravindra Kumar Misra whose daughter''s wedding is scheduled to be held on February 8.

An elderly couple P.N. Singh and his wife Mohini have postponed their golden wedding anniversary celebration because of the prevailing situation.

"Our golden wedding anniversary is on February 7, but we have postponed the celebrations by a month. We cannot afford to host our guests in good hotels at the present prices," said Singh.

Those residing in areas around the venues of the Defence Expo are worried about the ''baraat'' being allowed on the route. Charanjeet Arora, who lives in Ashiana locality, said that he had made innumerable trips to the district magistrate''s office to seek permission, if needed.

"Every time I went, I was told that the district magistrate is either on ''inspection'' or in a meeting. His office has not told me anything in clear terms and the local police station is equally ignorant. I do not know how I will take my son''s ''baraat'' on February 6," he said. --IANS



