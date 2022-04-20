Deepti Naval on working with the 'young, exciting lot' in new web series

Mumbai: Veteran actress Deepti Naval has opened up on what intrigued her to be a part of the upcoming courtroom drama web-series, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

"I enjoyed working in the series because I had seen part one of Criminal Justice and liked it very much. I thought it was very well shot, sleek and gripping. I wanted to be a part of it. So when they offered me the role, I agreed. It is something I enjoyed watching, so it would be nice to become part of in chapter two," shared Naval.

The veteran actress will be seen playing Kirti Kulhari's mother-in-law in the web series. Kirti plays a character called Anu Chandra, who is a murder suspect. Pankaj Tripathi will reprise his role of lawyer Madhav Mishra from the first season.

Talking about her experience of working with her co-stars in the eight-part courtroom drama series, Naval added: "I looked forward to working with the younger actors, the new, young exciting lot, and I enjoyed working in this thriller. I enjoyed working with Pankaj Tripathi, Shilpa Shukla, the child who played my granddaughter -- Mishti Sinha. The two directors I worked with, Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee, are very bright, I enjoyed working with both of them."

Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani, the ensemble cast also features Anupriya Goenka, Jisshu Sengupta, Mita Vashisht and Ashish Vidhyarthi among others.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors releases on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. —IANS