Deepotsava Festival Commences In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The three-day Deepotsava festival, a prelude to Diwali, started with presentation of Ram Leela by a cultural troupe from Laos in the Vivekanand auditorium of the Dr Ram manohar Lohia Awadh University in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Senior officials from Lucknow accompanied the district officers to review the arrangement where over 3 lakh earthen lamps or Diya will be lighted on November 6. The function on that day will be attended by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. But the main attraction in this Diwali celebrations will be First Lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook, the wife of South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

She will attend the programme on November 6, when 3 lakh earthen lamps would be lightened. In 2017 over 1.71 lakh diyas were lighted and it was a Guinness record.

The in-charge of land lighting programme Dr SN Shukla said on Sunday that of this 3 lakh diyas, over 10,000 diyas each will be lighted at Ram ki Pauri and at the banks of Saryu river. Besides that 5,100 diyas will be lighted at Guptarghat and 11,000 diyas at Bharat Kund.

"The time when Chief Minister Yogi Adiotyanath will be performing aarti over 10,000 diyas will be released from steamer and will cross Saryu ghat," Dr Shukla. In this celebration the foundation laying ceremony for the Rs 50-crore memorial of Queen Hur Hwang-ok, also known as Suriratna, a princess of Ayodhya who went to South Korea and married the king, would also be held during the celebrations.

Last year, Diwali celebrations in the temple town were limited to one day only while this time it will be three days affair which started from Sunday. The state tourism department is organising a series of events to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya. All prominent buildings, temples and ghats in city are being decorated while many cultural programmes are being organised for the grand event. UNI